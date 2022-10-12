Armour Residential expects Q3 book value per share to drop

Oct. 12, 2022

  • Armour Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) is anticipating its book value per share to be $5.79-5.83 in the third quarter, a huge drawdown from $7.25 in Q2. The preliminary figure was based on about 132.6M common shares issued and outstanding as of September 30.
  • The REIT, which invests in fixed rate residential, adjustable rate and hybrid adjustable rate residential mortgage-backed securities, expects its securities portfolio to include approximately $7.4B of agency MBS and Treasuries.
  • Its debt to equity ratio, which is based on repurchase agreements divided by total stockholders' equity, was estimated to be 8.8 to 1 at the end of September. That's up from 6.9 to 1 at June 30.
  • And the company sees its liquidity position consisting of cash and agency MBS totaling ~$469M.
  • Previously, (Oct. 3) Armour Residential REIT declared a monthly dividend of $0.10 a share.

