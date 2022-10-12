Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) is on watch after Morgan Stanley warned that website traffic and conversions were weak in September.

After website traffic showed an improving trend for PTON in July, August and September were both poor months per data from Similarweb. September web traffic was reported to be down 34% year-over-year to mark the lowest absolute traffic level since the start of COVID. Analyst Lauren Schenk noted that it is possible the sharp drop could be driven by traffic moving from PTON's website to AMZN given the partnership launched in late August. However, that could also mean that new PTON selling channels are cannibalistic, not additive.

Of even deeper concern, the PTON conversion rate dropped to an all-time low of 0.7%, which is down 41% year-over-year and off 58% from pre-COVID levels.

That decline is said to be particularly concerning given PTON lowered prices at the start of the quarter. Schenk and team believe conversion rates are likely dropping because exercise equipment is returning to more of a considered purchase amid a softening macro backdrop. The multitude of price changes and higher levels of discounting is also believed to have made consumers more hesitant to purchase.

Morgan Stanley has an Equal-weight rating on PTON and price target of $10.

Shares of PTON gained 1.95% in premarket trading on Wednesday to $8.95.

Dig into the latest update on Peloton pricing on Amazon.