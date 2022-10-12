Rivalry pre-announces record Q3 betting handle & revenue driven by esports betting
Oct. 12, 2022 8:20 AM ETRivalry Corp. (RVLY:CA), RVLCFBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Rivalry (OTCQX:RVLCF) announced preliminary betting handle of C$70.3M in Q3 2022, up 203% Y/Y, and 83% Q/Q.
- Q3 prelim revenue of C$7.1M in Q3 20222, a record high for the company, up 93% Y/Y and 35% Q/Q.
- With 82% of active users at Rivalry under the age of 30-years old, the company continues to successfully leverage brand equity, consumer engagement, and original casino IP development to extend its leadership position as the betting destination for the next generation, demonstrated by over 90% of sportsbook handle being driven by esports in the quarter.
