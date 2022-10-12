United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) is slated to increase transatlantic service in 2023, the carrier said on Wednesday.

The airline expects to increase passenger-carrying capacity for transatlantic flights by 30% in the summer of 2023 as compared to 2019. Among the capacity expansions, routes to Dubai and flights from Newark to Stockholm, Sweden will be resumed after lengthy hiatuses, while new summer service from Newark to Malaga, Spain will be launched. By contrast, service to Bergen, Norway will be dropped.

"Next summer United is offering the best of both worlds: we're making it easier for our customers to visit the most popular cities in Europe, but we're also expanding our reach to give travelers access to new places they haven't yet experienced," said Patrick Quayle, senior vice president of global network planning and alliances at United. "We expect another busy summer for international travel and are proud to build on our industry-leading global network to offer our customers the widest range of destinations and most convenient travel options."

The airline expects improvements in airport service should allow the company to operate the expanded schedule without issue. Patrick Quayle, the airline's senior vice president of network planning, indicated that the move will allow the carrier to capitalize on strong European travel demand which was noted as 20% higher in 2022 than in 2019.

The carrier did note that Asia has been challenged with China remaining closed off to international travel. Still, Quayle indicated that, aside from China, demand in the region remains healthy.

Shares of United Airlines (UAL) rose modestly in premarket trading on Wednesday.

