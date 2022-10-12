TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) said Wednesday it received final approval from the Court of King's Bench of Alberta for the takeover offer by Vaalco Energy (NYSE:EGY).

TransGlobe (TGA) shares are expected to be delisted from Nasdaq and the Toronto Stock Exchange by October 14.

Vaalco (EGY) agreed in July to buy TransGlobe (TGA) in a stock-for-stock deal valued at $307M.

Vaalco (EGY) shareholders "did not get a fair deal" in the TransGlobe merger, Fun Trading writes in an analysis published on Seeking Alpha.