Vaalco-TransGlobe merger wins Canadian court approval
Oct. 12, 2022 8:30 AM ETVAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY), TGA, TGL:CABy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) said Wednesday it received final approval from the Court of King's Bench of Alberta for the takeover offer by Vaalco Energy (NYSE:EGY).
TransGlobe (TGA) shares are expected to be delisted from Nasdaq and the Toronto Stock Exchange by October 14.
Vaalco (EGY) agreed in July to buy TransGlobe (TGA) in a stock-for-stock deal valued at $307M.
Vaalco (EGY) shareholders "did not get a fair deal" in the TransGlobe merger, Fun Trading writes in an analysis published on Seeking Alpha.
