September Producer Price Index: +0.4% vs. +0.2% consensus and -0.2% prior (revised from -0.1%)

+8.5% Y/Y vs. +8.4% consensus and +8.7% prior (unchanged).

Two-thirds of the increase in the index for final demand can be traced to a 0.4% increases for final demand services. The index for final demand goods, which makes up a smaller proportion of the U.S. economy, also rose 0.4%.

Core PPI: +0.3% vs. +0.3% consensus and +0.3% prior (revised from +0.4%).

+7.2% Y/Y vs. +7.3% consensus +7.3% prior (unchanged).

Over a quarter of the increase in the final demand services index comes from a 6.4% jump in prices for traveler accommodation services. Other indexes contributing to the increase include food and alcohol retailing, portfolio management, machinery and vehicle wholesaling, oil and gas well drilling services, and hospital inpatient care.

Prices for long-distance motor carrying fell 0.4%.

Less than hour before the bell rings, S&P futures have gained 0.9%, Nasdaq futures +1.0%, and Dow futures +0.7%. 10-year Treasury yield has risen 1 basis point to 3.96%.

In September, the jobs report showed solid growth, pushing unemployment down to 3.5%.