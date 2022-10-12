Boeing rated Underperform as Credit Suisse starts coverage of aerospace, defense

Air China Boeing 737 aircraft

Source: Credit Suisse

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was rated Underperform by analysts at Credit Suisse who said the aircraft maker faces challenges in boosting orders that drive cash flow. The bank set a price target of $98 a share, which is the lowest among Wall Street analysts.

Boeing this year has fallen 37% to close at $131.57 on Oct. 11, compared with a 25% decline for the S&P 500 Stock Index (SP500).

Credit Suisse said trade conflicts between the United States and China have weighed on potential aircraft orders. China was the first among multiple countries including the United States to ground Boeing’s 737 MAX jet after the second of two deadly crashes three and a half years ago.

“As long as tension between the US and China remains, then the market opportunity for Boeing to sell aircraft into China will likely remain heavily challenged,” Scott Deuschle, analyst at Credit Suisse, said in the Oct. 11 report. “This creates a difficult situation for Boeing given that the stock historically trades on orders.”

Credit Suisse estimates for Boeing (BA), Oct. 11
2020A 2021A 2022E 2023E 2024E 2025E
Diluted EPS -$20.88 -$7.15 -$0.57 $2.10 $5.81 $7.67
Core EPS -$23.25 -$9.44 -$3.30 -$0.20 $3.65 $5.58
Credit Suisse - stock ratings for aerospace & defense, Oct. 11
Defense
BWXT Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Outperform
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Neutral
Huntington Ingalls (NYSE:HII) Neutral
L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Outperform
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Undeperform
Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Outperform
Commercial Aerospace
Boeing (BA) Underperform
Heico (NYSE:HEI) Outperform
Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Neutral
TransDigm (NYSE:TDG) Outperform
Space
BlackSky (NYSE:BKSY) Outperform
Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) Outperform
Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Underperform
Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Neutral
Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) Underperform

Comments (1)

