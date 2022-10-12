atai Life Sciences achieves positive results in phase 1 trial of kratom-derived drug
Oct. 12, 2022 8:36 AM ETAtai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- A drug from atai Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATAI) based on an active component found in the plant kratom led to pain-relieving effects in an early-stage trial.
- The candidate, KUR-101, is an oral form of deuterated mitragynine, the major active alkaloid found in kratom. It is under investigation for opioid use disorder.
- Results showed that KUR-101 was safe and well-tolerated with a dose-proportional pharmacokinetic profile.
- Additional results, including comparing a single dose of KUR-101 to a single dose of oxycodone or placebo, is expected by the end of the year.
