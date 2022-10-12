atai Life Sciences achieves positive results in phase 1 trial of kratom-derived drug

Oct. 12, 2022 8:36 AM ETAtai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Mitragyna speciosa or kratom leaves with medicinal products in capsules and powder in white ceramic bowl and wooden table

Yanawut/iStock via Getty Images

  • A drug from atai Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATAI) based on an active component found in the plant kratom led to pain-relieving effects in an early-stage trial.
  • The candidate, KUR-101, is an oral form of deuterated mitragynine, the major active alkaloid found in kratom. It is under investigation for opioid use disorder.
  • Results showed that KUR-101 was safe and well-tolerated with a dose-proportional pharmacokinetic profile.
  • Additional results, including comparing a single dose of KUR-101 to a single dose of oxycodone or placebo, is expected by the end of the year.
  • Read why Seeking Alpha contributor Stephen Tobin is bullish on atai Life Sciences (ATAI).

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.