DoorDash risk from gig employee proposal is called limited by Mizuho

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) is being sized up by investors and analysts after the Department of Labor published a proposed rule that could be interpreted as gig workers being classified as full-time employees.

That development contributed to DASH falling 6% on Tuesday.

Mizuho analyst James Lee said the next step with the DOL proposal is for 45 days of public commentary followed by further discussions. He said that spotlight on the proposal could lead to a third class of labor classification being set up, similar to the setup in the UK. Alternatively, Lee thinks negotiations could lead to incremental benefits for gig workers.

"While the proposed rule is a headline risk for Gig Economy companies, ultimately we believe that a global standard for gig workers could be a logical outcome and financial risks appear to be limited."

Shares of DASH moved up 1.98% in premarket trading on Wednesday to $45.74.

