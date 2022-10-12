Spire Global gains on Virgin Orbit launch service agreement

Oct. 12, 2022

  • Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) shares gained 5% premarket after the space-based data analytics firm signed a binding launch service agreement with satellite launch services provider, Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB).
  • Under the agreement, Spire Global (SPIR) has committed to purchase multiple launches from Virgin Orbit (VORB) over several years, with the first launch expected to take place in 2023. It will utilize Virgin Orbit's (VORB) LauncherOne vehicle for the launches.
  • The launches will support Spire's (SPIR) Space Services business as well as upgrades and enhancements to the company’s fully deployed satellite constellation.

