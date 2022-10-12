BJ's Wholesale Club and Capital One partner to roll out Mastercard program next year
Oct. 12, 2022
- BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) has selected Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) as new exclusive issuing partner for its co-branded Mastercard program.
- The partnership includes Capital One to acquire the existing portfolio of BJ's credit card accounts.
- "Capital One's customer service and digital experience are unmatched in the card space, and we are so excited to pair this first-class offering with the power of Mastercard's network," commented Bill Werner, EVP of Strategy and Development at BJ's Wholesale Club.
- While the launch is expected in early 2023, the warehouse club operator said its cardmembers will be receiving more details in the coming month on transition to the new card program, which will continue to run exclusively on the Mastercard network.
