The Gummy Project bags purchase order form Four Seasons Hotel Seattle

Oct. 12, 2022 8:42 AM ETThe Gummy Project Inc. (GUMYF)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  •  The Gummy Project (OTCQB:GUMYF) has received a purchase order from the 5-star luxury Four Seasons Hotel Seattle to become a supplier of gummies for each of the hotel's 147 guest room mini-bars.
  • "We plan on continuing to strategically add more hotels and their guest rooms as distribution points for our gummies. We most certainly feel that GUMY is in an ideal position to do so with many hotels now placing a strong emphasis on sustainability and aiming to provide guests with "better-for-you" products." ," said Charlie Lamb, President & CEO.
  • Stock trades 35% higher.

