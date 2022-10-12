Stagwell announces acquisition of Marui Group, terms undisclosed
Oct. 12, 2022 8:26 AM ETStagwell Inc. (STGW)MAURFBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) has acquired Maru Group (OTCPK:MAURF), a software experience & insights data platform.
- Maru will join the Stagwell Marketing Cloud, a suite of proprietary software-as-a-service and data-as-a-service tools for in-house marketing teams.
- Partnerships with 14 vetted sample partners worldwide allow Maru to connect clients with expertly profiled respondents.
- Maru strengthens SMC's global, blue-chip client list and presence including Buenos Aires, Chicago, London, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Southampton, Toronto, and Vancouver.
- "Maru will be a great addition to our Stagwell Marketing Cloud and round out our research offering from full-service analytical to do it yourself." said Mark Penn, chairman and CEO.
- Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
