Stagwell announces acquisition of Marui Group, terms undisclosed

Oct. 12, 2022 8:26 AM ETStagwell Inc. (STGW)MAURFBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) has acquired Maru Group (OTCPK:MAURF), a software experience & insights data platform.
  • Maru will join the Stagwell Marketing Cloud, a suite of proprietary software-as-a-service and data-as-a-service tools for in-house marketing teams.
  • Partnerships with 14 vetted sample partners worldwide allow Maru to connect clients with expertly profiled respondents.
  • Maru strengthens SMC's global, blue-chip client list and presence including Buenos Aires, Chicago, London, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Southampton, Toronto, and Vancouver.
  • "Maru will be a great addition to our Stagwell Marketing Cloud and round out our research offering from full-service analytical to do it yourself." said Mark Penn, chairman and CEO.
  • Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

