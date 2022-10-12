Bilibili, facing multiple risks, gets cut to underperform at Bernstein
Oct. 12, 2022 8:53 AM ETBilibili Inc. (BILI)By: Rex Crum, SA News Editor
- Chinese online gaming platform developer Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) received some more negative sentiment from Wall Street on Wednesday as Bernstein analyst Robin Zhu cut the company's stock rating to underperform.
- Zhu made the move after saying that many analysts have been negative about Bilibili's (BILI) prospects for some time, and that there remains a considerable "downside risk" to the stock. Zhu said that Bilibili (BILI) has been inconsistent with generating consisting user-engagement time, and continues to face competition from short-video ads.
- Bilibili (BILI) is also facing a decline in its net cash holdings that, by the first half of 2023, could send the company in to a net debt position.
- Bilibili's (BILI) shares held near their breakeven line in pre-market trading, Wednesday, but are coming off a loss of more than 7% on Tuesday as many Chinese tech and Internet companies slumped on more negative reaction to new U.S. regulations about the exporting of semiconductor technologies to China.
