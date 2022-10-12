Bilibili, facing multiple risks, gets cut to underperform at Bernstein

Oct. 12, 2022 8:53 AM ETBilibili Inc. (BILI)By: Rex Crum, SA News Editor

Chinese large video website bilibili advertising in public.

helloabc/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Chinese online gaming platform developer Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) received some more negative sentiment from Wall Street on Wednesday as Bernstein analyst Robin Zhu cut the company's stock rating to underperform.
  • Zhu made the move after saying that many analysts have been negative about Bilibili's (BILI) prospects for some time, and that there remains a considerable "downside risk" to the stock. Zhu said that Bilibili (BILI) has been inconsistent with generating consisting user-engagement time, and continues to face competition from short-video ads.
  • Bilibili (BILI) is also facing a decline in its net cash holdings that, by the first half of 2023, could send the company in to a net debt position.
  • Bilibili's (BILI) shares held near their breakeven line in pre-market trading, Wednesday, but are coming off a loss of more than 7% on Tuesday as many Chinese tech and Internet companies slumped on more negative reaction to new U.S. regulations about the exporting of semiconductor technologies to China.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.