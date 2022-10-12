Regeneron, Bayer Eylea gets FDA priority review for eye disorder in infants

Oct. 12, 2022 8:53 AM ETRegeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN), BAYZF, BAYRYBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Headquarters of US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Grandbrothers

  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted priority review to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) and Bayer's (OTCPK:BAYZF) (OTCPK:BAYRY) Eylea injection to treat Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) in preterm infants.
  • ROP is an eye disease that can happen in premature babies and can lead to blindness.
  • The FDA accepted a supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) and is expected to make a decision by Feb. 11, 2023. Under priority review, the FDA's goal is to take action within six months, compared to 10 months under standard review.
  • The sBLA was backed by data from two global phase 3 trials — FIREFLEYE and BUTTERFLEYE — of Eylea (aflibercept) versus laser photocoagulation , the company said in an Oct. 12 press release.
  • Regeneron noted that the studies did not met their main goal of showing non-inferiority. Laser showed comparable levels of efficacy that were higher than what have been historically seen in similar ROP trials.

