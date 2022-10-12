Novavax presents data supporting use of COVID vaccine as booster

  • Novavax's (NASDAQ:NVAX) Nuvaxovid COVID-19 vaccine was effective as a booster both in those who received the shot as their primary series and in those who received a vaccine from another manufacturer previously, phase 3 data showed.
  • The booster also led to increased antibody titers for Omicron BA.1, BA.2, and BA.5 variants.
  • Results showed that neutralizing antibodies increased by 34- to 27-fold compared to pre-boost levels when boosting happened at eight or 11 months after completion of primary series.
