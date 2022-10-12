Lucid produced 2,282 vehicles in Q3, on track to achieve annual production guidance of 6K to 7K vehicles
- Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) produced 2,282 vehicles during Q3 at its manufacturing facility in Arizona, more than tripling the number produced in Q2, and delivered 1,398 vehicles during the same period.
- Q3 figures are in line with the company's expectations.
- The company believes it is on track to deliver on its previously provided 6,000 to 7,000 vehicle production guidance for FY2022, which was cut down from original expectation of 12K to 14K vehicles.
- The company will report Q3 results on November 8, 2022, after market closes.
- Shares up ~5% PM.
