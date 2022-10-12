NervGen Pharma awarded up to $1.5M US Department of Defense funding
Oct. 12, 2022 8:59 AM ETNervGen Pharma Corp. (NGENF), NGEN:CABy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- NervGen Pharma (OTCQX:NGENF) has been awarded up to $1.5M in US Department of Defense funding from the Military Operational Medicine Research Program to evaluate NervGen's NVG-291-R as a therapeutic to enable accelerated and enhanced restoration of function following peripheral nerve injury.
- The work described in the project would establish preclinical proof-of-concept for the use of NVG-291-R to improve the rate and extent of nerve regeneration following peripheral nerve crush injury or transection followed by repair.
- The funding was made through the US Army Medical Research and Development Command's other transaction agreement with the Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium (or MTEC).
Comments (1)