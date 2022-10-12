New sales terms announced by Nike (NYSE:NKE) appear aimed at tamping down sneaker resellers.

The newly revised terms include specific clauses to restrict the purchase of Nike products for resale and imposes harsh penalties on those seeking to do so. The apparel and footwear company reserved the right to “restrict sales to any consumer, consumer account, or member account, cancel orders, charge restocking fees, impose purchase quantity limits, decline to issue refunds or take returns, deny access to any NIKE Store, and/or suspend or close any account” that engages in these practices, among other new rules.

According to Cowen, the global sneaker resale market is due to grow five-fold from 2020 levels to 2030, reaching $30B by that point. Per Sneaker Flippers, a sneaker reselling website, Nike’s Jordan brand dominates the resale market.

Shares of Nike (NKE) rose 0.28% shortly before Wednesday’s market open.

Read more on recent footwear and apparel retail stock trends.