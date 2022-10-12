Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II postpones previously declared monthly distribution
Oct. 12, 2022 10:04 AM ETVirtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NCZ)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) postpones $0.0375/share monthly dividend.
- The declaration of the Fund's monthly distribution of $0.0375 per common share that was scheduled to be declared on October 3, 2022 and paid on November 1, 2022 was delayed after recent market dislocations caused the values of the Fund's portfolio securities to decline and, as a result, the Fund's asset coverage ratio for total leverage as of September 30, as calculated in accordance with the Investment Company Act of 1940, was below the 200% minimum asset coverage guideline.
