SENS, UMC and SLS among pre market gainers
- Hempacco (HPCO) +64% announces revenue up 486% year-over-year for first half of 2022.
- AMTD Digital (HKD) +33%.
- Cango (CANG) +19%.
- Pineapple Energy (PEGY) +18%.
- El Pollo Loco Holdings (LOCO) +13% on shareholder return announcement.
- KnowBe4 (KNBE) +12% after Vista Equity agrees to buy for $4.6B.
- SELLAS Life Sciences (SLS) +11%.
- Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) +11% as Moderna uses option to license targeting technology for mRNA therapy.
- Moderna (MRNA) +10% as Merck uses option to jointly develop personalized cancer vaccine.
- Sono Group (SEV) +7%.
- Senseonics Holdings (SENS) +6%.
- Volta (VLTA) +5%.
- Express (EXPR) +6%.
- Party City Holdco (PRTY) +5%.
- Virax Biolabs Group (VRAX) +5%.
- Magic Empire Global (MEGL) +5%.
- United Microelectronics (UMC) +5%.
Comments