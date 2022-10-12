Hempacco scales 58% as revenue up 486% Y/Y for H1 2022
Oct. 12, 2022 9:08 AM ETHempacco Co., Inc. (HPCO)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Hempacco (NASDAQ:HPCO) stock jumps 58% on announcement that six months revenue ended June 30, 2022 increased ~486% Y/Y to ~$2.8M.
- Company's collaboration with HBI-Raw, first launched in the Q4 2021, was a key revenue driver in H1 2022. Product deliveries from the initial collaboration and $9.2M purchase order have been underway since January 2022, with ongoing full truck load orders continuing.
- "Our strong performance in the first half of 2022 is testament to our industry leading partnerships and collaborations and our team's dedication to rapidly and efficiently expanding operations. Revenue growth accelerated in the second quarter this year, up approximately 93% over our Q1 revenues, with gross operating margins increasing from 18% to 25%. In addition, a strong focus on cost controls reduced our operating expenses by 45% in the same period, a key driver to our achieving breakeven EPS in Q2 this year." said Sandro Piancone, Co-Founder and CEO.
