Sidus Space signs satellite deployment contract with Exo-Space

Oct. 12, 2022 9:12 AM ETSidus Space, Inc. (SIDU)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) shares gained up to 13% premarket on Thursday after the space-as-a-service company announced a satellite deployment contract with Exo-Space for integration and launch of its artificial intelligence software technology on Earth Observation satellites.
  • Sidus Space (SIDU) will integrate Exo-Space's payload into its hybrid 3D printed satellite, LizzieSat with expected deployment in 2023.
  • This technology implementation will provide near-real-time intelligence derived from Earth Observation data while onboard the satellite, enabling both commercial, government, and NGO customers to take more effective action in time-sensitive operations.
  • This first launch will be a pilot mission, paving the way for the deployment of additional units on subsequent launches. Planned for these subsequent launches are a broader array of sensor resources, increased computing capacity, and improved communications and networking.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.