Oct. 12, 2022
- Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) shares gained up to 13% premarket on Thursday after the space-as-a-service company announced a satellite deployment contract with Exo-Space for integration and launch of its artificial intelligence software technology on Earth Observation satellites.
- Sidus Space (SIDU) will integrate Exo-Space's payload into its hybrid 3D printed satellite, LizzieSat with expected deployment in 2023.
- This technology implementation will provide near-real-time intelligence derived from Earth Observation data while onboard the satellite, enabling both commercial, government, and NGO customers to take more effective action in time-sensitive operations.
- This first launch will be a pilot mission, paving the way for the deployment of additional units on subsequent launches. Planned for these subsequent launches are a broader array of sensor resources, increased computing capacity, and improved communications and networking.
