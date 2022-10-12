Merck Keytruda gets approval in Canada for post-surgery use in certain kidney cancer patients

Oct. 12, 2022

Merck Research Laboratories sleek, all-glass headquarters building in Silicon Valley. Merck Co. Inc. is an American multinational pharmaceutical company

Michael Vi

  • Merck (NYSE:MRK) said Health Canada approved Keytruda (pembrolizumab) as monotherapy for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with renal cell carcinoma (RCC) at intermediate-high or high risk of recurrence after nephrectomy or following nephrectomy and resection of metastatic lesions.
  • Nephrectomy is a surgical procedure to remove all or part of a kidney.
  • The approval was backed by data a phase 3 trial called KEYNOTE-564 which showed a statistically significant improvement in disease-free survival, the company said in an Oct. 12 press release.
  • MRK +0.47% to $91.48 premarket Oct. 12

