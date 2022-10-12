Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Bedell has upgraded CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) to Buy from Hold, after the stock's 33% decline from its 52-week high in March brings its risk-return to a more positive skew.

With an estimated dividend yield of 5%, "we view the stock as offering excellent value with a solid income stream, which may easily become more attractive should a challenging market and macro backdrop persist for some time," the analyst said in a note to clients.

He also sees a "modestly better volume outlook for CME.

CME shares have gained 0.6% in Wednesday premarket trading.

Overall for the alternative managers and exchanges segment, Bedell is cautious for the near-term on the prospect that Q3 earnings and management comments may produced downward EPS revisions for Q4 consensus for moer than half of his coverage.

He favors Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) for its continued leverage to higher interest rates, strong organic growth, and mild headwinds from weaker market returns. Alternative managers are next best positioned, he said, with a preference for Blackstone (NYSE:BX).

Bedell's Buy rating on CME (CME) contrasts with the Quant rating of Hold and agrees with the average Wall Street rating of Buy.

