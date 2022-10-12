MySize acquires Spain's Naiz Fit

Oct. 12, 2022 9:14 AM ETMy Size, Inc. (MYSZ)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA

Female leg stepping on weigh scales with measuring tape.

  • MySize (NASDAQ:MYSZ) has acquired Spain-based Naiz Fit, a provider of SaaS technology solutions that solve size and fit issues for fashion ecommerce companies.
  • Naiz Fit's revenues and financial results will be fully integrated into company's consolidated results for Q4 2022.
  • Acquisition for $500,000 in cash and 6M shares of stock, and up to an additional $1.55M in future cash based on the achievement of performance-based milestones plus a shortfall payment of ~$450,000 payable in 2026.
  • Naiz Fit is expecting an estimated $400,000 in 2022 revenues with substantial increases anticipated for 2023.
  • Company expects its combined Naiz Fit and MySizeID sizing solution revenues to contribute an additional $1M revenues in 2023.
  • Additional benefits including economies of scale through combined SG&A expenses are expected.

