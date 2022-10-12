Roku launching smart home products exclusively at Walmart

Oct. 12, 2022

Front left view of a Roku box on a white background

Marvin Samuel Tolentino Pineda/iStock via Getty Images

  • Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) is launching its new line of smart home products exclusively at Walmart (NYSE:WMT) stores next week.
  • Roku stock (ROKU) is up 1.4% premarket Wednesday.
  • The newly expanded product line arrives in nearly 3,500 stores Oct. 17, and includes security cameras, video doorbells, lighting, plugs, and more. Integration with the Roku OS means users will be able to view the feed from their video doorbell while streaming programs.
  • “We’re expanding the Roku ecosystem for the tens of millions of households who already use Roku devices – or anyone looking for a new option to level-up their spaces with smart lighting, cameras and more,” says Roku's Mark Robins.
  • Roku built the line in partnership with Wyze Labs. Smart Home cameras in the line start below $27, and the company offers a camera subscription plan that includes cloud recording history as well as smart alerts and package delivery notifications, as with other camera plans.
  • Roku Smart Home will be compatible with third-party voice integrations as well as Roku Voice.

