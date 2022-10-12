Netflix close to taking over 300-acre New Jersey site for production complex
- Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has been selected as the top bidder for an over 300-acre site in New Jersey for a massive production complex, The New York Times reported on Wednesday citing two unnamed sources.
- The site is located around 50 miles from New York City, and the deal for the new production base will still need approvals. Financial terms are also not finalized yet. Netflix was reportedly bidding against several developers for the Fort Monmouth site.
- Netflix (NFLX) said in a statement: "If our plans are approved, we hope to build a facility that will create significant economic impact and job growth for New Jersey, a state loaded with creative talent and technical expertise."
- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy is pushing for the deal as well. He said in a statement: "We are thrilled to hear that Netflix is interested in establishing a serious presence in New Jersey and look forward to working with them and the rest of the industry to create good-paying jobs and spur economic growth throughout the state."
- NFLX shares moved marginally up premarket
