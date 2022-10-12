Essential workers at Exxon Mobil's (NYSE:XOM) Port-Jerome refinery in Normandy will be requisitioned as soon as Wednesday, French Energy Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher said, as the government intervenes to end blockages at refineries and storage depots and restore supplies to gas stations.

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said earlier this week that she had requested the requisition of workers essential to the operation of the company's gasoline storage depots.

The move follows the decision by some unions to continue striking despite an agreement over pay reached with a majority of representatives, Borne said.

Meanwhile, TotalEnergies (TTE) said it will hold talks with non-striking collectives, and that the striking CGT union would be welcome to join if it ends all blockages at company sites.

Additionally, some workers at EDF's (OTCPK:ECIFF) nuclear plants have resumed their strike over wages, delaying maintenance work on eight reactors in France.

The strike action at refineries and storage depots, which has led to shortages at French gas stations, began at the end of September.