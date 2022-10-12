U.S. Bancorp, MUFG Union Bank to sell 3 MUFG branches to HomeStreet Bank
Oct. 12, 2022 9:22 AM ETU.S. Bancorp (USB), HMST, MUFGBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) and MUFG Union Bank have agreed to sell three legacy MUFG Union Bank branches in San Bernardino County, California, to HomeStreet Bank.
- The divestiture is related to USB's proposed acquisition of the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) unit's core regional banking franchise.
- The sale relates to the branches located in 42138 Big Bear Boulevard, Big Bear Lake, California; 17123 Main Street, Hesperia, California; and 57500 29 Palms Highway, Yucca Valley, California.
- The HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) unit is set to assume ~$490M in deposits and purchase ~$22M in loans.
- The acquisition will bring HomeStreet's total number of branches in Southern California to 20.
- Also, the acquisition will increase the bank's customer base by ~16,000 customer relationships.
- The sale is expected to close in Q1 2023.
- USB shares were trading +0.52%, while MUFG shares were trading +0.23% pre-market.
- Source: Press Release
