Biden says a recession is ‘possible,’ but will only be ‘very slight’ if it occurs

President Joe Biden is conceding that a U.S. recession is “possible,” but added in an interview that he doesn’t expect one to occur − and if it does, it will only be “very slight.”

“I don’t think there will be a recession,” the Democratic president said late Tuesday in an interview with CNN. “If it is, it will be a very slight recession. That is, we’ll move down slightly.”

“Every six months they say [there will be a recession],” Biden said. “Every six months they look down the next six months and say what’s going to happen, [but] it hasn’t happened yet. … We’re in a better position than any other major country in the world economically and politically.”

Still, Biden admitted that a recession “is possible. Look, it’s possible, [but] I don’t anticipate it.”

Market watchers and business titans have been debating for months whether the United States will slide into a recession, especially after the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that gross domestic product fell in Q1 and Q2:

Classic economic theory defines a recession as two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth, although the National Bureau of Economic Research now officially declares recessions based on looking at multiple factors.

The NBER has yet to declare the current economy as a recession, but markets have been falling all year in part on macroeconomic concerns. The S&P 500 (SP500)(SPY) is down some 25% year to date, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI)(DIA) has shed 20% and the Nasdaq (COMP.IND)(QQQ) is off some 34%.

Several market titans have also recently warned that a recession appears near, in part due to aggressive Federal Reserve rate hikes aimed at squashing inflation.

Earlier this week, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said that he expects a recession to occur in six to nine months. Meanwhile, billionaire Paul Tudor Jones predicted the U.S. economy will fall into recession "somewhere within a month or two of now."