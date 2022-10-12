180 Degree Capital net asset value projected to drop in Q3
Oct. 12, 2022 9:26 AM ET180 Degree Capital Corp (TURN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- 180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN) expects Q3 net asset value (NAV) per share to decline 3%-3.5% from Q2 net asset value per share of $8.35.
- As of Sep 30, 2022, NAV per share is expected to be ~$8.06-$8.10.
- CEO Kevin Rendino said, "Despite the market chaos, our NAV was barely down last period, and hopefully represents something closer to a cycle low, rather than a stock market high. We currently believe that many of our holdings have significant upside as we look beyond this difficult period. If that comes to fruition, we believe our NAV could increase materially over the longer term."
Comments