Ondas receives order for integrated coastal surveillance system
Oct. 12, 2022 9:33 AM ETOndas Holdings Inc. (ONDS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS) through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Ondas Networks and American Robotics has received a new order from a major defense contractor for its next generation wireless communications system to be integrated into a coastal surveillance system in Asia.
- This order was secured after Ondas' successful integration into a similar coastal surveillance system deployed by the defense contractor earlier this year in the Caribbean.
- The order is planned for delivery in the Q4 of 2022 and is part of a multi-system rollout for a large Asian country.
- "This order is a strong indicator that our FullMAX technology has significant potential for adoption in global homeland security markets." said Eric Brock, Chairman and CEO.
