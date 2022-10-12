Senmiao Technology records dent in September ride-hailing orders over Chengdu shutdowns
Oct. 12, 2022 9:38 AM ETSenmiao Technology Limited (AIHS)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Senmiao Technology's (NASDAQ:AIHS) total completed orders for the last month got slashed to half sequentially as suspension in Chengdu hurt business, the Chinese online ride-hailing firm reported Wednesday.
- The company's Sept. completed orders reached just 0.5 million compared to Aug. over 1 million orders after the online ride-hailing services were suspended in Chengdu for the first 18 days of September due to a local resurgence of COVID-19 cases.
- Active drivers, that is the number of drivers completing rides via the platforms, fell 11% to 6,030 in September on month-over-month basis.
- Earlier: Senmiao Technology enters agreement with new energy vehicle leasing and charging station operator
Comments