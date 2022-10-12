EQT to report $1.63B in Q3 hedging losses

EQT Corp. (NYSE:EQT) expects to report a $1.63B loss on derivatives for Q3 and a total loss of $5.55B for the nine months ended September 30, the largest U.S. natural gas producer said late Tuesday in an 8-K filing.

The company also expects to report $2.03B of net cash payments to settle derivatives in Q3, and $4.67B of net cash settlements paid on derivatives for the first nine months of the year.

Saying EQT (EQT) "should benefit from a step up in free cash flow next year as hedges roll" and gas prices remain strong, BMO Capital recently upgraded shares to Outperform.

