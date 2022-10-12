Oncotelic gets contract from BARDA to develop OT-101 for long COVID
Oct. 12, 2022 9:43 AM ETOncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTLC)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Oncotelic Therapeutics (OTCQB:OTLC) said it received a contract from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to develop OT-101 against long-term effects of respiratory distress post COVID-19.
- The project has been funded in whole or in part with federal funds from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) and and BARDA, which is part of ASPR within HHS.
- The scope of the project includes collecting long-term clinical data on patients with COVID-19 in Peru and Argentina where C001-2020-01 trial was conducted and to show potential effectiveness of OT-101 against the long-term effects of respiratory distress post COVID, the company said in an Oct. 12 press release.
- Oncotelic noted that OT-101 has completed seven clinical trials including one phase 2 trial in COVID in South America, and two phase 2 studies in brain cancer and against pancreatic cancer.
