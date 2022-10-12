Cathie Wood’s ARKK touched a 30-month trading low

Cathie Wood’s popular ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) fell to a new 30-month trading low on Tuesday after the innovation-based fund ended in negative territory for the third straight session.

Wood’s flagship ETF dipped to as low as $34.63, which is a level it has not seen since March of 2020.

Moreover, ARKK is also very close to its 2020 COVID-19 trading low of $33.00. Early in Wednesday’s session, the fund is flat as it sits near $35.65. If ARKK were to fall below $33 a share, it would then be sitting at a five-year trading low as the fund has not traded sub $33 a share since Sept. 5 of 2017.

ARKK has suffered in 2022 as the innovation names preferred by the ETF have been hard hit, as sharply rising interest rates have driven investors away from riskier assets. The fund has fallen 62.8% in 2022 and is down 77.7% from its record trading high, which took place back in February of 2021.

ARKK is not the only ETF of Cathie Wood’s that has remained under pressure in 2022. Her other five actively managed ETFs are also deep in the red. See Wood’s other actively managed ETFs along with their year-to-date price action:

(NYSEARCA:ARKW) -64.3%, (BATS:ARKQ) -45.2%, (BATS:ARKG) -49.7%, (ARKF) -63.1%, and (ARKX) -35.4%.

In related ARK Invest news, Wood snapped up another 64K shares of Rocket Lab USA on Oct. 10 for the ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF.