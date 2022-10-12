Global Net Lease adds over 100K occupied square feet to its portfolio in Q3
Oct. 12, 2022 9:48 AM ETGlobal Net Lease, Inc. (GNL)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Global Net Lease's (NYSE:GNL) signed leases during the third quarter added more than 100K occupied square feet to its portfolio. GNL shares, meanwhile, retreated around 5% in early Wednesday morning trading.
- At the time, it executed one new lease, one expanded lease, and two lease extensions, all of which are properties located in the U.S. and U.K.
- The leases have a new weighted-average remaining lease term of 9.1 years, an increase of nearly four years compared with the old lease term, the REIT said.
- "We are continuing the leasing momentum we've seen in this year," said Global Net lease CEO James Nelson. "Our asset management team has been very successful signing leases this year and continues to build a strong pipeline of new and renewal leases in North America and Europe."
- SA contributor The Investment Doctor thinks Global Net Lease's preferred share offer "the best risk/reward ratio."
