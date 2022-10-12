T. Rowe Price slides as September AUM falls by 8% to $1.23T
Oct. 12, 2022
- T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) reported its preliminary month-end AUM of $1.23T as of September 30, 2022 from $1.34T at the end of August.
- Preliminary net outflows for the Q3 of 2022 were $24.6B, bringing preliminary year-to-date net outflows to $44.6B.
- Investment vehicle AUM also reflect client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, of $0.3B in Sept. 2022, and $3.3B for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022.
- This brings total client transfers for the year-to-date period ended Sept. 30, 2022, to $10.3B.
- TROW is -5.38% to $97.82.
