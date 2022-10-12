Aadi Bioscience highlights combination of KRAS inhibitors and nab-sirolimus for tumors
- Preclinical data showed that combining Aadi Bioscience's (NASDAQ:AADI) Fyarro (nab-sirolimus) with a KRAS inhibitor led to improved anti-tumor activity.
- KRAS is frequently mutated in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other tumors.
- The company's research looked at KRAS inhibitors Lumakras (sotorasib) or adagrasib, the latter under development by Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) in combination with Fyarro or Afinitor (everolimus).
- Fyarro is already approved for approved for the treatment of locally advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant perivascular epithelioid cell tumor.
- Results will be presented at the EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium later this month.
