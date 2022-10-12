AIG upgraded to Buy at Jefferies on underappreciated earnings potential
Oct. 12, 2022 9:56 AM ETAmerican International Group, Inc. (AIG)CRBGBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- American International Group (NYSE:AIG) stock has gained 2.2% in Wednesday morning trading after Jefferies analyst Yaron Kinar upgraded the insurance stock to Buy from Hold on underappreciated earnings momentum in property & casualty and life & retirement.
- On the P&C side, Kinar expects its loss ratio to improve to 87.6% in 2024 vs. ~89.5% in the trailing twelve months due to improved underwriting and pricing on expense ratio improvement from expense management and scale. In addition, AIG (AIG) is poised for accelerating net favorable prior year reserve development in 2024 from seasoning of accident year 2019 and beyond.
- Within L&R, the analyst expects AIG (AIG) to benefit from higher interest rates in combination with allocation to higher yielding assets, in addition to expense management.
- In its sum-of-the-parts analysis, Kinar factors in a higher multiple for its stake in recent spinoff Corebridge Financial (CRBG).
- Kinar's Buy rating compares with the Quant rating of Strong Buy and average Wall Street rating of Buy.
