Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) received a very bullish review from Wells Fargo on Wednesday as the bank’s analysts eye upside from its Farfetch Platform Solutions.

“Platform Solutions is a relatively unknown piece of the model today...but we believe that is set to change,” Equity Analyst Ike Boruchow told clients. “Indeed, Reebok, Neiman Marcus, Ferragamo, and the transformative YNAP transaction with Richemont are all key additions to platform, and we see FPS quickly ramping from 7-9% of GMV today to 45-50% of GMV over the next 2-3 years.”

Due to the underappreciated nature of this growth driver, Farfetch’s (FTCH) 2024 earnings estimates could be “about 80% too low”, according to Boruchow. As such, he named the stock a “top pick” and set a price target at $25. That lofty target suggests the stock could more than triple from Wednesday’s trading range.

Farfetch (FTCH) shares rose 5.29% shortly after Wednesday’s open.

