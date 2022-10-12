Pet spending is still looking strong - watch these stocks

Some of the concerns on consumers pulling back on pet spending may be overstated, according to fresh credit and debit card information from Bank of America.

Spending at pet specialty retailers was up 4.2% year-over-year in September and showed 40% growth on a three-year comparison. Those marks were actually an acceleration from the 3.5% year-over-year and 35.7% three-year growth rates in August.

The takeaway is that pet spending is not yet a casualty of consumer discretionary spending changes amid the tougher macroeconomic backdrop. The data read is also a good indication that Amazon's Pet Day promotions may not have been as damaging to pet retailers than feared.

Investors have had a rough stretch with pet-related stocks in 2022. Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) -41% YTD, Petco Health and Wellness Company (WOOF) -47%, BARK Inc. (BARK) -59%, IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) -48%, Freshpet (FRPT) -38%, PetIQ (PETQ) -68%, and Rover Group (ROVR) -61% are all off sharply amid a valuation reset in the market on high-growth stocks.

CHWY, FRPT, IDXX and BARK have Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings of Hold, while ROVR and WOOF are set at Sell. The SA Quant Rating on PETQ is Strong Sell. The group in general scores low on profitability. ROVR and CHWY are the favorites of the group on Wall Street with a majority of bull ratings.

The catch-all investment for pet care sector is the ProShares Pet Care ETF (PAWZ).

Compare valuation, growth, and profitability metrics on CHWY, WOOF, BARK, PETQ, and ROVR side by side.