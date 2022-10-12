Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) is 4.1% lower Wednesday following a downgrade to Underperform at Credit Suisse, which says a late-2022 box-office drought may not find as much relief in 2023 as hoped for.

"Many industry participants have expressed optimism that the 2023 U.S. box office will continue its post-pandemic recovery, but we are doubtful," analyst Doug Mitchelson says.

A bottom-up film forecast has him seeing industrywide box-office revenues up about 4% in 2023. That's accounting for some more production bumps, including Paramount pushing a next Star Trek into 2024, and the delay by Disney/Marvel of Blade (now confirmed).

Next year looks particularly weak in the first and fourth quarters, with summer movies offsetting some of that, Mitchelson said. As for the fourth quarter of this year, he's below consensus in expecting receipts to be flat.

Among contributors to Credit Suisse's more dim forecast are the fact that major studios are releasing fewer films amid a focus on streaming (and the ones that do hit theaters are appearing in shorter exclusive windows), and long-term secular trends continuing (streaming and alternative entertainment rising, and price increases squeezing out potential moviegoers).

The forecast bleeds through to some cuts to estimates well below the Street. Credit Suisse now expects EBITDA of $113M in the fourth quarter and $417M for 2023 (vs. about $569M consensus). It's also cutting 2022 and 2023 earnings per share by about a dollar, to $0.41 and $0.11 respectively.

That leads to a target price cut to $9 from $25, implying another 10% downside.

Cinemark has been limping along with other exhibitors through a multiweek stretch of slow box office, with hopes for a bounceback resting on the upcoming Halloween Ends.