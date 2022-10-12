Wipro beats Q2 topline expectations, operating margin slightly improves

  • Wipro (NYSE:WIT) drops 2.3% despite Q2 topline results beat expectations by $30M to $2.8B, up 14.6% Y/Y.
  • IT services segment revenue was at $2,797.7M, an increase of 8.4% Y/Y.
  • IT Services operating margin for the quarter was at 15.1%, an increase of 16 bps Q/Q.
  • Net Income was $326.8M and EPS was $0.061, missing consensus by $0.01
  • Operating cash flows at 180.6% of net income at $590M, an increase of 101% Y/Y.
  • Jatin Dalal, CFO, said, “We achieved margins of 15.1% in Q2 after absorbing the impact of salary increases and promotions. Our margin improvement was led by better price realisations and strong operational improvements in automation-led productivity. Our Operating Cash Flows was robust and at 181% of our Net Income for the year.”
  • Q3 Outlook: Revenue from our IT Services business to be in the range of $2,811M-2,853M. This translates to a sequential growth of 0.5% to 2.0%.
  • SA states that the stock is at a high risk of performing badly, the company has a dividend score of F.
  • Wall Street Sell rating for the stock and a score of 2.20; S Author rating of Hold with a 3.30 score; Quant rating of Hold with lowest factor grades given to revisions.
  • In August, JP Morgan downgraded Indian IT companies on margin erosion; In July Wipro was hit with double downgrade as Q1 earnings disappointed.
  • Previously (Oct. 12): Wipro GAAP EPS of $0.06 misses by $0.01, revenue of $2.77B beats by $30M

