Oct. 12, 2022

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) gained a new bull on Wednesday as Atlantic Equities analyst Edward Lewis upgraded the stock to an “Overweight” rating from Neutral.

He cited the defensive nature of the name as a key driver of the upgrade, adding to positive dynamics for the company itself.

“Kimberly-Clark offers leading exposure to highly defensive consumer categories (baby, feminine and adult care) supporting a resilient top line performance as well as leverage to improving margins as cost pressures ease,” Lewis explained.

Shares of the Wisconsin-based consumer products producer rose 1.77% early in Wednesday’s trading session, gaining alongside many consumer staple stocks on the day. Peers Procter & Gamble (PG) +0.94%, Church & Dwight (CHD) +0.9%, and Colgate-Palmolive (CL) +0.81% also moved upward amid a defensive tilt to investor appetites.

Elsewhere, consumer staple stocks in the beverage industry gained sharply after strong results from Pepsi.

