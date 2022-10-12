Pfizer, Moderna COVID boosters authorized for children as young as 5 years old
Oct. 12, 2022
- The US FDA has authorized the updated COVID-19 booster shots for children as young as five years old.
- The decision impacts the bivalent shots from Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX). They provide protection against the original COVID strain and the more dominant Omicron subvariants, BA.4 and BA.5.
- The Moderna (MRNA) booster is authorized for children as young as six years old, while the Pfizer (PFE)/BioNTech (BNTX) one is authorized for those as young as five years old.
