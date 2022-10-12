Pfizer, Moderna COVID boosters authorized for children as young as 5 years old

Oct. 12, 2022 10:22 AM ETBioNTech SE (BNTX), PFE, MRNABy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment

Doctor Giving a Young Girl her Vaccine

FatCamera

  • The US FDA has authorized the updated COVID-19 booster shots for children as young as five years old.
  • The decision impacts the bivalent shots from Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX). They provide protection against the original COVID strain and the more dominant Omicron subvariants, BA.4 and BA.5.
  • The Moderna (MRNA) booster is authorized for children as young as six years old, while the Pfizer (PFE)/BioNTech (BNTX) one is authorized for those as young as five years old.
  • Read how Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) are using Marvel Comics to promote COVID vaccinations.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.