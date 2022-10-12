MGP Ingredients drops 3% after new short report from Spruce Point

Oct. 12, 2022 10:21 AM ETMGP Ingredients, Inc. (MGPI)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

Whiskey barrels in cellar

Dziggyfoto/E+ via Getty Images

  • MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) fell 3.6% after a new short report from Spruce Point, which sees the potential for 55% downside to the shares for the producer and distributor of distilled and branded spirits.
  • Spruce Point argues that MGPI's 2021 merger with Luxco isn't meeting the planned benefits associated with the transaction, according to a statement.
  • This isn't the first time Spruce Point has targeted MGP Ingredients (MGPI). Spruce Point released its original short report on the stock in January 2017.
  • MGP Ingredients (MGPI) didn't immediately respond to Seeking Alpha email request for comment.
  • MGPI short interest is 13%.
  • In August MGP Ingredients (MGPI) attracted a bull rating from Wells Fargo with secular tailwinds in place.

