VanEck doesn’t see inflation coming down to 2% any time soon

With hotter-than-expected wholesale inflation numbers hitting the wire on Wednesday morning, VanEck argued that price increases might track above the Federal Reserve's target past 2024.

Meanwhile, this ongoing focus on macro price levels will keep inflation-based exchange traded funds on investors' radars, with analysts like those at VanEck contending that markets will need to grapple with elevated inflation levels for years to come.

According to VanEck, inflation will likely track above the Fed's 2% target for longer than many on Wall Street are hoping for. The ETF issuer stated: “The consensus view in the market is that inflation will disappear by 2024. We think that view is overly optimistic—at best.”

The firm added: “Investors should brace themselves for an extended period of rising and falling inflation, with a mean level significantly above the Fed’s 2% target.”

Early Wednesday, September’s Producer Price Inflation figures came in hotter than anticipated, which also contributed to inflation discussions.

Four inflation ETFs in focus are the SPDR SSGA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY), ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF), VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX), and the AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI).

Year-to-date and RLY is -2.5%, RINF has gained 6.4%, while RAAX and PPI are -6.5% and -7.4%.

For greater analysis on VanEck’s inflation outlook, see the complete investor note here.