E-bike maker Sondors files for proposed $25M IPO

Oct. 12, 2022

EV maker Sondors (SODR), which specializes in e-bikes and e-motorcycles, has filed for a proposed $25M initial public offering.

Sondors didn't state in its filing the number or pricing of the shares to be offered, but indicated in an attached filing fee schedule that it was seeking to raise around $25M.

The Malibu, California-based company hopes to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol SODR. Lake Street is serving as sole bookrunner.

Sondors reported a net loss of $5M on revenue of $17M for 2021.

